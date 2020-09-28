No elections for Royal Western India Turf Club

The annual election to the nine seats on the committee of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Ltd, during the AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled next month (Oct 29), has been rendered redundant this year as only nine club members threw their hat into the ring until yesterday which was the last date for filing nominations. All nine candidates, therefore, get elected automatically. The development was confirmed by NHS Mani, CEO of the race club, to mid-day.

Three of the sitting members-- Geoffrey Nagpal, Ram Shroff & Jaydev Mody--chose not to seek re-election; they will be replaced by three fresh faces, namely, J H Damania, Jehangir Mehta, and Darashaw K Mehta. The six sitting members who will continue are Zavaray Poonawalla (presently chairman), K N Dhunjibhoy, Vijay Shirke, Surendra Sanas, Ms Zeenia Lawyer & filmmaker Milan Luthria.

There will also be no election for the two slots on the Board of Appeal (BoA) as Ashwin Mehta and S R Daga were the only two who filed the nominations, and therefore, stand elected.

