No electoral tie-up with Congress, says Mayawati

national

In a statement, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "It is being made clear again that the BSP would not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state

Mayawati. Pic/AFP

In a setback to the prospects of an Opposition grand alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) made it clear on Tuesday that it would not have any electoral tie-up with the Congress in any state for the polls beginning April 11.

In a statement, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "It is being made clear again that the BSP would not have any electoral alliance with the Congress in any state." Her remarks came on a day when the highest policy-making body of the Congress - the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - met in Ahmedabad, led by party President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever