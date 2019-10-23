No Filter Neha 4: Shahid Kapoor makes the tough choice between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
On the fourth season of No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor was asked to choose between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his answer was...
Neha Dhupia is all set for the fourth season of her talk show, No Filter Neha, and the first guest would be the actor she worked with in Chup Chup Ke, Shahid Kapoor. Kapoor has been interviewed by Dhupia before on her another talk show, BFFs With Vogue, so we are personally looking forward to some candid revelations. Check out the actress' post:
In one of the questions, Kapoor was asked to choose between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the better director. This is what he said, "For me, Vishal Bhardwaj. But I think they are brilliant in their own spaces but as an actor, I think I have been able to achieve more with Vishal Bhardwaj and I think we have been able to collaborate more on roles which had more merit but I have great respect for Sanjay sir."
Kapoor and Bhardwaj have collaborated as many as three times. Their first film, Kaminey, bathed in noir and brimming with dark humour, was a rollicking ride. It was a heady cocktail of romance, violence, and comedy, with one of the most unique double roles of all time. Haider, their second outing, was based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet against the backdrop of the tense political climate in Kashmir. Delivering what is arguably one of his most powerful performances, Kapoor was at his poignant best.
Rangoon, their last film together, may not have done well but was an earnest and ambitious attempt to narrate the brutal realities of World War II through the prism of three fictional characters. The drama was defined by its idiosyncrasies and powered by some gripping and fascinating moments. The duo should surely collaborate and make their fourth film together.
Kapoor has finally found his ground after 16 years in the industry with the massive success of Kabir Singh, the second-highest grosser of Bollywood this year. And that completely justifies his remuneration of Rs. 35 crore for his next, the Jersey remake, releasing on August 28, 2020. The original was a heartfelt story about a man's passion for cricket, so we hope the leading man in its Hindi version scores a century again.
The son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor, born in New Delhi, on January 25, 1981. The actor's parents separated when he was three, and Shahid continued living with his mother. When the actor moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai at the age of 10, he joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy. Shahid Kapoor appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s, and his brief stint in Subhash Ghai's Taal went unnoticed. Later, he was featured in a few music videos and television commercials. (All photos/Shahid Kapoor's official Instagram account and mid-day archives)
Pankaj Kapur shifted to Mumbai to marry actress Supriya Pathak, while Shahid continued living in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor, while talking about his childhood, said, "My mother was a struggling actor, who separated from my dad when I was growing up. I got to know my father only after turning 18. So, I had a regular middle-class childhood, devoid of attention."
Shahid Kapoor shares a cordial relationship with his step-mother and actress Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapoor and Ruhaan Kapoor (children of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak). Though we are yet to see Ruhaan on the silver screen, Sanah has already made her Bollywood debut with Shaandaar, where she shared the screen space with brother Shahid and father Pankaj Kapur. She played Alia Bhatt's on-screen sister in the film.
Pictured: (L-R) - Shahid, Sanah, Pankaj Kapur, Ruhaan and Supriya Pathak.
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem too married later. She married actor Rajesh Khatter in 1990, but the duo called off their marriage in 2001. Neelima and Rajesh's son Ishaan shares a warm relationship with Shahid Kapoor.
Pictured: Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azeem
Ishaan Khattar made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, opposite late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Even before making his Bollywood debut, Ishaan was seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, along with Malavika Mohanan. Ishaan and Shahid share a great relationship, even though they are half-brothers.
For a recent magazine interview Ishaan's big brother Shahid Kapoor, was asked about his views on Ishaan's big screen debut. He says, "I do feel very proud of the work that he has done. But I don't want to talk about it. I want people to see it. Let people see it and let people decide."
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Kapoor in a private ceremony in July 2015 in Delhi.
We don't think we need to introduce the little munchkin in the picture with Shahid Kapoor. Do we? Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor welcomed their first child Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. The duo shares lovely pictures of this little angel on social media, and this star kid already has a huge fan following.
Shahid Kapoor said the strongest people in his life have been women, especially his mother Neelima Azeem who has been a single parent. He once called his wife Mira and daughter Misha his "whole world" and said he couldn't have been happier in his life than now.
Misha Kapoor has been paparazzi's favourite. And thanks to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's adorable Instagram posts, Misha has already got fan clubs on social media.
Misha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood and the proud parents cannot help but share cute pictures of her on the social media, every now and then.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have been often spotted with their hands locked into each other at parties or award shows. They aren't afraid of expressing their affection in public. Luncheons, dinners, gym, they hit everywhere together as a teenage couple madly in love.
Talking about Misha, in one of the interviews, Mira Rajput said, "Shahid and I will make sure Misha has her own space and not feel the pressure of being in a certain way because there are people around her (referring to fans). I think she is growing to see her father work so hard. She will have to respect that and figure out how she is going to manoeuvre her way through that, and I will help her with that."
Wifey Mira said she is extremely happy and also surprised to see a different side of Shahid as a doting father. "Shahid has it in him to be very loving and caring and the love that you have for your children is different. Seeing the fatherly love was surprising for me."
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira have constantly expressed concern over the attention given by shutterbugs to daughter Misha. "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job."
Shahid's new role as a father, and husband, has changed the way he looks at his priorities. "I am responsible for a woman who has left her life in Delhi to be with me. I am responsible for my daughter and must be an example for her. I have to be a good human being first, a good actor later. I've realised that this drastic shift is helping me grow as both."
The little family was once again blessed with a baby on September 5, 2018, and they named him Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor had to juggle with the erratic schedules of his then-upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In fact, the actor had to cancel some of his promotional events to spend enough time with the family.
We wish the doting father and the most loving husband of B-town, Shahid Kapoor, more happiness!
Shahid Kapoor is a complete family man now, but did you know he grew up in a broken family environment? Today, on the release of his film Kabir Singh, here's a look at Shahid Kapoor's life from his childhood days till date. (All pics/Instagram)
