No Filter Neha 4: Shahid Kapoor makes the tough choice between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Neha Dhupia is all set for the fourth season of her talk show, No Filter Neha, and the first guest would be the actor she worked with in Chup Chup Ke, Shahid Kapoor. Kapoor has been interviewed by Dhupia before on her another talk show, BFFs With Vogue, so we are personally looking forward to some candid revelations. Check out the actress' post:

In one of the questions, Kapoor was asked to choose between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the better director. This is what he said, "For me, Vishal Bhardwaj. But I think they are brilliant in their own spaces but as an actor, I think I have been able to achieve more with Vishal Bhardwaj and I think we have been able to collaborate more on roles which had more merit but I have great respect for Sanjay sir."

Kapoor and Bhardwaj have collaborated as many as three times. Their first film, Kaminey, bathed in noir and brimming with dark humour, was a rollicking ride. It was a heady cocktail of romance, violence, and comedy, with one of the most unique double roles of all time. Haider, their second outing, was based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet against the backdrop of the tense political climate in Kashmir. Delivering what is arguably one of his most powerful performances, Kapoor was at his poignant best.

Rangoon, their last film together, may not have done well but was an earnest and ambitious attempt to narrate the brutal realities of World War II through the prism of three fictional characters. The drama was defined by its idiosyncrasies and powered by some gripping and fascinating moments. The duo should surely collaborate and make their fourth film together.

Kapoor has finally found his ground after 16 years in the industry with the massive success of Kabir Singh, the second-highest grosser of Bollywood this year. And that completely justifies his remuneration of Rs. 35 crore for his next, the Jersey remake, releasing on August 28, 2020. The original was a heartfelt story about a man's passion for cricket, so we hope the leading man in its Hindi version scores a century again.

