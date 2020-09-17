No gyms during lockdown? For Lindsey Vonn, indoors is best!

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn might have retired, but there is no stopping her from staying fit despite no access to gyms during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Vonn, 35, said she used things at home to complete her daily fitness routines during lockdown.

"I always look for inspiration because it can be anywhere," Vonn told Bleacher Report.

She added: "For one of my workouts, I had a jug of bleach to get some extra weight because I had no dumbbells. I did one circuit workout with two Costco-sized bottles of olive oil. Just try to be creative, anything in your house can be used to work out with. As long as you're open-minded and you have an imagination you can really make your home a gym no matter where you live."

Vonn felt focussing on one's fitness is the best way to stay positive in this difficult times.

"It's important that we all work together to lift each other up. I think fitness is one of the most important things for staying positive during these time," Vonn said.

