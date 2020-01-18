No intention to hurt sentiments, says Kerala government

Thiruvananthapuram: After a storm erupted over a "beef fry" tweet by Kerala Tourism on Makar Sankranti, the CPI(M)-led LDF government on Friday clarified its aim was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs.

Slamming the state, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted the "Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of the state!"

Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran criticised those who were trying to give a communal colour to the Tourism department tweet on the Kerala delicacy — 'Beef Ularthiyathu' and said in the southern state none links food with religion. "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala," the tweet read along with a recipe link.

Some Twitter users had showed their displeasure as the tweet had appeared on January 15 on Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival celebrated as Pongal, Bihu and Lohri in other parts of the country. Surendran said those trying to communalise the matter were the ones who were creating a controversy by saying that pictures of pork dishes should also be uploaded by the department. Various dishes made of pork are already on the website, he pointed out.

A Twitter user wrote, "Are you out of your mind? On Pongal and Sankranti when we revere Cows, Oxen, and Cattle for their contribution to mankind's easy existence and culture... on one hand we have Gangireddula meLam in Telugu states, Jallikattu in TN, and Kambala races in Karnataka and you showcase this."

