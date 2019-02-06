No kidding! Mumbai lad sues parents for giving him birth without his consent

national

Samuel is a believer of Anti-Natalism which associates a negative value to birth. These people believe procreation should be stopped as it is morally bad and unfair to the child

Raphael Samuel, 27, a Mumbai resident is planning to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent. Samuel is a believer of ‘Anti-Natalism’ which associates a negative value to birth. Antinatalists are the people that argue procreation should be stopped as it is morally bad.

He went on to state, "I want to tell all Indian kids that they don't owe their parents anything. I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure. My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigmarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist."

According to The Print, Samuel is part of a tribe of 'child-free' proponents - who sometimes also identify themselves as Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (VHEM) activists, who believe children without their consent should not be brought into the world. They have their own social media pages and some of them have received great attention. Samuel’s anti-natalist page on Facebook has nearly 400 followers.

Anti-natalists do not have a negative disposition towards children or life, but if a child has not agreed to be born or given consent to its birth and to be subject to life’s difficulties, one doesn’t have the right to give birth to it. "Other Indian people must know that it is an option not to have children, and to ask your parents for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you," Samuel went on to add.

