No Luka Chuppi with her girl pals for Kriti Sanon

bollywood

Kriti Sanon who's running around the clock with multiple films in her kitty flew down to her hometown Delhi for the promotions of Luka Chuppi that hits the screens this Friday

Kriti Sanon with her friends/picture courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram account

While on a promotional spree for her first release of the year, Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon spared time to meet her girl-friends amidst her hectic promotional schedule in Delhi.

Despite her jam-packed schedules, Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to meet her loved ones when in the city.

Posting a picture with her close friends, Kriti Sanon said, "There’s never any Luka Chuppi with my girls when I am in Delhi! They just always make time to spend the night over!! And it always feels like home! #Bff #mygurls @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja"

As the actress gears up for her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has been making a mark on the audience with her impeccable choices of characters.

After Kriti's brilliant performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) as Bitti Mishra, the actress is all set to treat the audience with yet another noteworthy character. The actress is all geared for an eventful 2019 with a line-up of four films.

With projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates