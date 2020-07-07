No-man zone created as Indian, Chinese troops retreat

Both Indian and Chinese troops have retreated two kilometres each along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian and unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent face-off last month.

Top official sources said that both sides retreated two kilometres simultaneously on Sunday, following several rounds of talks which had begun after the clash on June 15. The disengagement between Indian and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) happened as per the agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting.

With the retreat from both sides, a four kilometre no-man zone has been created. "Four kilometres in the highly mountainous terrain of Galwan Valley, deprives both sides to see each other's installations and reinforcements," sources said.

The two sides have also agreed, sources said, not to do any aerial surveillance of the retreated area, to rebuild trust which was badly damaged due to the June 15 bloodbath. "As a result, neither side would really know what the other side is doing," a military source said.

Making progress to disengage: China

China said the front-line troops are taking "effective measures" and making "progress" to disengage in Galwan Valley. The remarks of China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian came after govt sources said the Chinese Army was seen moving back.

