'No Marathi, No Amazon': Raj Thackeray's MNS demands inclusion of Marathi language

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are now aggressively moving forward over its demand to include the Marathi language in e-commerce giant Amazon's app. This comes after MNS workers had allegedly assaulted an advocate, representing Amazon, outside the Dindoshi sessions court recently.

In letters addressed to top officials of Amazon and other e-commerce companies in October, MNS leader Akhil Chitre had stated that it is essential to respect Marathi, which is the official language of Maharashtra. The party threatened to discontinue e-commerce companies from operating in the city if they do not include Marathi as one of the preferred language options on their respective apps.

Since there has been no positive response from Amazon, the Raj Thackeray-led party has started a campaign called 'No Marathi, No Amazon'. "If you don't accept our language in Maharashtra, you will not be accepted by us here," the party said in its campaign against the e-commerce giant.

The MNS workers have also put out posters outside Amazon's office in Mumbai with the hashtag #BanAmazon. "Even after several representations, discussions, and requests, Amazon India's team seems adamant on not incorporating the Marathi language on the e-commerce platform. So, If they wish to keep out Marathi, we will keep them out," MNS leader Akhil Chitre told Mumbai Mirror.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Chitre urged the cabinet minister to issue a notification regarding the use of the Marathi language in foreign and international private establishments doing business in Maharashtra.

"To purchase, enquire, or communicate, there is an option to choose the preferred language and several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam have been incorporated. However, the Marathi language has not been incorporated intentionally. Due to the absence of the Marathi language, it becomes difficult for Marathi-speakers to use the app. We repeatedly appealed to them, however, they have shown no respect," Chitre said in the letter to Desai.

A few users have also started uninstalling the app while others have started sharing screenshots of their conversation with customer care executives, who have informed that the option of the Marathi language will be added as soon as possible.

After Amazon Transportation Services Ltd filed a petition on October 19, the Dindoshi session court had passed an order giving interim relief to the e-commerce giant.

