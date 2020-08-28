No pay without play!

Cricket lovers the world over will be glued to their television sets when the Indian Premier League gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

While the cash-rich T20 tournament has always been a top priority for the BCCI as it is a huge source of revenue, professional players at the local level are hoping for some cricket action in their lives, ravaged by the pandemic.

Rich cricket culture

With Mumbai's rich club and office cricket culture, a number of local cricketers earn a living through it. "My hopes were pinned on the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League [the premier monsoon tournament]. I get Rs 2,500 per match from the 'A' division club I represent. Now, that income has gone for a toss as the Kanga League will not take place. The salary I used to get from the corporate team I play for has also been discontinued as there is no cricket happening. I used to do part-time coaching but even that has not been possible. I am just blank at the moment," a cricketer told mid-day on condition of anonymity.

The biggest hit—professional cricketers—have lost out on remuneration from many lower division clubs who pay handsomely in an effort to earn promotions to higher divisions on the circuit. "A lot of lower division clubs pay professionals between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for a season. One lower division club owner paid Rs 7 lakh to the manager after his club was promoted in a previous season. Some teams pay bonuses for good performances. So, with no cricket taking place, professional club cricketers are in dire straits," said a veteran on Mumbai's club circuit.

Cricketers with jobs are better placed but those on contracts are struggling. "I got paid till May but since my contract expired, there is no regular source of income. Most companies have a nine-month deal considering there is no office cricket in the monsoons," said another professional cricketer.

Tough times

However, not all corporates have stopped paying cricketers. "There are a few companies who are paying their team members. We understand these are tough times with business severely hit due to the pandemic, but the average monthly salary of professional cricketers is Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. The entire team's monthly salary would hardly come to around Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh,

which isn't a huge expense," said another cricketer. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is awaiting the state government's nod to resume cricket.

Meanwhile, MCA's Apex Council member, Ajinkya Naik, has in a letter, urged the association to initiate dialogue with the corporates. "If we are able to communicate it positively and instill confidence in office clubs that the MCA will prioritise office cricket tournaments, I believe it would be a step in the right direction in helping cricketers to secure their jobs," the letter stated.

