No stopping Akshay Kumar! After Bellbottom, he moves on to Prithviraj

Only days after he returned to the bay, having completed the shoot of Bellbottom in Glasgow and London, Akshay Kumar found himself under the arc lights again. The superstar resumed the shoot of Prithviraj — his second project to be shot during the pandemic — on October 10. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed venture, revolving around the king of the Chahamana dynasty, was among the many films that had ground to an abrupt halt in March due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

A trade source reveals that Akshay Kumar kicked off the latest 15-day schedule with co-star Sonu Sood at the Yash Raj Films studio in Andheri. "The creative and production design teams had been working relentlessly to ensure that the extravagant sets, which have been designed in keeping with the architectural style of the 12th century, were built by the first week of October. While debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Akshay's love interest Sanyogita, will join the unit tomorrow, Sanjay Dutt will complete his portions only post Diwali," adds the source.

When mid-day reached out to Dwivedi, the director confirmed the development, saying, "We have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the team is excited to have a great schedule ahead."

