No suggestions made to temporarily shut JNU, says VC

New Delhi: JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who met HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday over the recent violence on campus, said the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut the varsity and efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

The Ministry officials also maintained that no such proposal has been received. "We have not made any such suggestions," Kumar told PTI following reports that the varsity administration suggested the Ministry about temporarily shutting the campus following the mob violence on Sunday. "There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate conducive environment for students," he added.

Delhi cops get 11 complaints

The police have received 11 complaints, including one lodged by a professor, in connection with the violence in JNU, officers said on Wednesday. Heavy police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever