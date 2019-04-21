No World Cup Stage 1 for Indian archers due to airline crisis

other-sports

A report in The Sportstar said, according to sources, that the 14-member Indian team were to fly out from Delhi to Medelline, via Amsterdam, in two batches over the weekend

Indian archers were forced to miss the World Cup Stage 1 in Medelline, Colombia due to flight issues here on Saturday. A report in The Sportstar said, according to sources, that the 14-member Indian team were to fly out from Delhi to Medelline, via Amsterdam, in two batches over the weekend.

But when the first batch reached the airport, KLM airlines officials informed them that since the flight was delayed, the archers may not be able to board their connecting flight from Amsterdam.

After the return of the first batch from airport, the Archery Association of India (AAI), called off the whole tour as the second batch faced similar problems. This will deprive the recurve archers of exposure a year before the Olympics. The participation for the World Cup Finals and World championships will be affected too.

Prominent sports writer G Rajaraman tweeted: "Tragic news for the Indian archery team that its trip to Medellin, Colombia, for the World Cup has been called off due to an 'airline crisis'. Wonder why the team was booked for its long haul to Medellin were booked so late. Perhaps the Archery Association of India will explain." The World Cup at Medelline is scheduled to begin on Monday and conclude on April 28.

