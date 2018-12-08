Noida airport to be built on PPP mode

national

A government order has been issued by the Civil Aviation Department after a nod from the state cabinet

The construction of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be done on a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, Uttar Pradesh authorities said on Saturday. A government order has been issued by the Civil Aviation Department after a nod from the state cabinet.

At a cabinet meeting held earlier this week, it was decided that acquired land will be given on a 90-year lease to the Noida International Airport Limited (NAIL) and that it be vested the powers of selecting the developer.

Six villages -- Bajauta Rajawaha, Rajwaha, Dayanatpur Rajawah, Kishrepur Alpika and Pathvaya Nala -- are likely to be shifted for the purpose. The irrigation department will oversee and facilitate the shifting process, an official told IANS.

The state government has also ratified the financial and administrative clearance of Rs 4,500 crore required for acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares of land at a price of Rs 2,300 per square metres.

The government land that comes in the ambit of the airport will, however, be transferred free of cost to the airport.

The state government has also asked the officials to construct new primary, secondary schools for children who will be shifted to new places after the land where they live and study would be acquired for the project.

Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey has also directed officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department to build a new 'aanganwadi' centre.

Officials have also be instructed to get the barren lands converted into cultivable land for use of agriculture purposes against all the agriculture land that is set to be acquired for the purpose of construction of the airport.

