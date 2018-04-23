Noida: Man with reward of Rs 2 Lakh shot dead in Noida 'encounter' by police

Balraj Bhati, wanted in connection with over a dozen criminal cases, including that of murders, abduction, and extortion, was surrounded by the police teams in Sector 49

Representational Image

Haryana Police and the state special task force (STF) killed a suspected criminal, having a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh, encountered in Noida on Monday.

Balraj Bhati, wanted in connection with over a dozen criminal cases, including that of murders, abduction, and extortion, was surrounded by the police teams in Sector 49. In an exchange of fire, he was shot and seriously injured, Amitabh Yash, the STF inspector-general, told reporters.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, Yash said. A carbine, a 9-mm pistol, and a car were recovered from his possession. Bhati, was also a contract killer and active member of a gang, the officer added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

