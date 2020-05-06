Non-essential shops to remain shut, says BMC

Not a single non-essential shop will be allowed to reopen, announced the BMC on Tuesday night, citing over-crowding outside shops and violation of social distancing orders by the customers on Day 1 of COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 on Monday.

After the Centre allowed reopening of standalone shops in even red zones across the country, the state government, too, gave a go-ahead on Sunday evening. However, on Monday, everyone woke up to confusion surrounding the matter. Social distancing went for a toss later as liquor shops opened later in the day.

City Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in the order stated that only essential shops will continue to function. "The relaxation is going to deteriorate the condition in Mumbai and, hence, relaxation will have to be withdrawn from the city," said Pardeshi in the order.

He instructed the assistant commissioners of all the wards to give no permission for the opening of five non-essential shops in a lane, as was planned earlier. The senior police inspectors will ensure compliance of these orders. Only grocery and medical stores will be allowed to open during the lockdown, the order stated. The order stated that the decision was taken because managing the massive crowds outside the shops was becoming impossible.

Earlier, sources had told mid-day that the BMC was unlikely to allow the non-essential shops to reopen in the city, which has reported close to 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus as of Tuesday. Besides, there are 7,000 high-risk contacts in institutional quarantine areas and around 10 lakh people are in Containment Zones.

A few civic officials had earlier in the day said that allowing more shops to function now will put additional pressure on the BMC and city police. "The civic staff and police personnel are already under pressure, and opening of shops may put added pressure on the system," said a BMC official.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news