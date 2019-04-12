Nora Fatehi opens up on her ugly spat with Angad Bedi: I was broken, lost my drive for 2 months

bollywood

Nora Fatehi says there was a time when she lost sight of her ambition after her break-up, and it took quite some time to shake that feeling off

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi

Actress Nora Fatehi who had an ugly-break up with Angad Bedi finally opened her heart out spilling the beans on how the break up broke her up.

The Dilbar girl was dating Angad Bedi before he tied the knot with Neha Dhupia and their break up was apparently very sudden and certainly ugly. Infact, Nora had had even denied knowing Angad, saying that she doesn't know who he is, and hasn't ever met him. Nora even added that she doesn't care what's happening in his life. The two even unfollowed each other on social media.

Recently the ace dancer appeared on an episode of the show By Invite Only on zoOm where she expressed her views about the Soorma actor. "I don't want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months. In between, I had lost hope for a bit in terms of perusing my career but when that breakup happened I got that fire again and I was like let’s go!" she said.

Nora even jokingly said that she would "scream" if she woke up morning and realised she is Angad Bedi. On the work front, Nora will be in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Street Dancer 3D and John Abraham's Batla House.

Also Read: The show must go on for Nora Fatehi!

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates