bollywood

Nora Fatehi shared a glimpse of her preparation for Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Pic courtesy/Nora Fatehi's Instagram account

With chartbusters like Dilbar, Kamariya and now O Saki Saki, Nora Fatehi has established that when it comes to dance numbers, her charm and talent remains unparalleled. And now, Nora is all set to prove that she has some serious acting chops as well, and has a pivotal role in her upcoming film Batla House, and Street Dancer 3D.

Nora shared a glimpse of her preparation for Street Dancer, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and all we can say is that she is clearly all set to set the screen on fire!

Nora is also playing a pivotal role in Batla House which is set to release on August 15, 2019. Street Dancer 3D has been Directed by Remo D Souza, Produced by T - Series and is all set to hit the screens on 24th January, 2020.

In a recent interview, Nora said that bagging the opportunity to dance on the remake O Saki O Saki is no less than a dream. "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like 'saaki', which has been made on such an epic level by Tanishk, and sung by Neha and Tulsi, is a dream," said Nora. "The way Tanishk has composed this song is out of this world and I knew that visually I'd have to match up. I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time in only three days," she added, about the challenging dance moves.

