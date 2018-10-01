Nora Fatehi: Wanted to blend Indian and Moroccan cultures

music

As she shares the first look of the Arabic remix of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi says she's taking steps towards realising her dreams

Nora Fatehi in the Arabic version of Dilbar

Evidently excited to team up with Middle Eastern and African band, Fnaire to lend an Arabic twist to her version of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is enjoying the creative calls she's been taking on the project. With the newly rendered version seeing Fatehi make her debut as singer and producer, there's added responsibility on her shoulder.

"I had the vision of blending the cultures of Morocco and India via music and art. I feel blessed that this has happened. Working with Fnaire has been a life-changing experience. They lent an ethnic Moroccan and Middle Eastern touch to Dilbar. I'm sure everyone will enjoy dancing to this track," she says.

With this rendition finding the support of T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Fatehi knows her track, which releases later this month, is in safe hands. "I'm happy that I can create a place for myself internationally, while blending Indian and Moroccan elements in my work. Music and dance are universal, and I want to break boundaries." Fatehi's belly dance was put on display in Dilbar, which featured in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat.

