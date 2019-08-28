Nora Fatehi: Why don't we celebrate dancers the way we celebrate actors?
Nora Fatehi will be seen on the big screen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D.
Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's latest track, Pachtaoge, is breaking records and the makers of this song held a party two days after the song's release to celebrate its success. The actress was earlier spotted in a brief role in John Abraham's Batla House. Prior to this, she was also seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. The beauty says that there's more to her than dance.
In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Nora Fatehi spoke about dancers and the emotions they go through while performing or before their act. The belly dancer feels that dancers should be respected and celebrated too. The O Saki Saki dancer says that dancers should be given their dues and talking about it at the bash, she said, "Currently, I am shooting for Street Dancer with professional dancers. Dancers, who have sacrificed so many things in life to become professional dancers and one day I just had an epiphany that why don't we celebrate dancers the way we celebrate actors? Do you know what dancers go through? The way they push themselves to do certain moves which are almost humanly impossible. We had these ballerinas on the sets, who were doing ballerina dance style, while simultaneously doing hip-hop style dance with their upper torso – I was amazed."
Emphasising more about the importance of dance and dancers, Nora said, "It must have taken them years to balance like that, half of us can't balance while we are walking. Dancing is not easy, and there is a lot of blood, sweat, tears, sacrifices that one has to put in to become a dancer. When an actor does a good scene in the movie, everyone goes crazy – 'OMG he is such an amazing actor.' Yes, we should respect actors, I am guilty of that too, but what about the dancers? They should be equally respected and valued. Dancers can take you to another world without even speaking and I feel it's a shame that it's not even celebrated like that. It's time to celebrate them."
Vicky Kaushal along with Nora Fatehi attended an event to celebrate the success of their new music video Pachtaoge, which had Arijit Singh's soothing vocals. This is Vicky's first music video. The music is given by B Praak and is penned, composed by Jaani, who are famous musicians from the Punjabi music world. The song was shot over a two-day schedule in Shimla, and it revolves around heartbreak and betrayal. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Vicky Kaushal talking about the song said that he wasn't sure at first whether the song was working or not. The Uri actor said, "You can gauge your film's performance basis the audience's and critics' reactions, and the numbers of tickets being sold. But I couldn't understand if Pachtaoge was working. People around me said that it was trending on social media and had got 24 million views on YouTube."
Vicky Kaushal further added, "So, I called Nora to understand how it was faring. She told me it was startling as sad songs usually don't get so much attention. I am happy that the first single I featured in, is receiving so much love."
In picture: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi pose for the photographers at the cafe in Andheri.
Nora Fatehi talking about her excitement about the song earlier had said, "This year the audience gets to slowly see my acting abilities with projects such as Batla House and the forthcoming Street Dancer 3D! I've been waiting for such opportunities to come my way as I've always wanted to be an actress."
In picture: Nora Fatehi poses for the photographers at the Andheri cafe.
Nora Fatehi further added, "Now, with a project like Pachtaoge, I got to purely showcase my acting skills to another level. I would like to thank T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir for letting me be part of this performance-based music video. I am also excited to work with Vicky Kaushal, who is such a celebrated actor. Pachtaoge is surely a step forward in my career and hopefully will be a pleasant surprise for the audience."
On the professional front, Nora Fatehi's song, O Saki Saki, from Batla House has become a big hit and she will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D. Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Takht.
In picture: Bhushan Kumar, Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal pose for the photographers.
