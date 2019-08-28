Nora Fatehi: Why don't we celebrate dancers the way we celebrate actors?

bollywood

Nora Fatehi will be seen on the big screen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

Nora Fatehi was snapped at the success party of Pachtaoge. Photo: Yogen Shah

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's latest track, Pachtaoge, is breaking records and the makers of this song held a party two days after the song's release to celebrate its success. The actress was earlier spotted in a brief role in John Abraham's Batla House. Prior to this, she was also seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. The beauty says that there's more to her than dance.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Nora Fatehi spoke about dancers and the emotions they go through while performing or before their act. The belly dancer feels that dancers should be respected and celebrated too. The O Saki Saki dancer says that dancers should be given their dues and talking about it at the bash, she said, "Currently, I am shooting for Street Dancer with professional dancers. Dancers, who have sacrificed so many things in life to become professional dancers and one day I just had an epiphany that why don't we celebrate dancers the way we celebrate actors? Do you know what dancers go through? The way they push themselves to do certain moves which are almost humanly impossible. We had these ballerinas on the sets, who were doing ballerina dance style, while simultaneously doing hip-hop style dance with their upper torso – I was amazed."

Emphasising more about the importance of dance and dancers, Nora said, "It must have taken them years to balance like that, half of us can't balance while we are walking. Dancing is not easy, and there is a lot of blood, sweat, tears, sacrifices that one has to put in to become a dancer. When an actor does a good scene in the movie, everyone goes crazy – 'OMG he is such an amazing actor.' Yes, we should respect actors, I am guilty of that too, but what about the dancers? They should be equally respected and valued. Dancers can take you to another world without even speaking and I feel it's a shame that it's not even celebrated like that. It's time to celebrate them."

Nora Fatehi will be seen on the big screen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

Also Read: See Photo: Varun Dhawan's 'garam romance' with Nora Fatehi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates