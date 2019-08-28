See Photo: Varun Dhawan's 'garam romance' with Nora Fatehi

bollywood

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share the picture featuring him with his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi.

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Image courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

Varun Dhawan continues to pique the interest of his fans for his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of this Remo D'souza directorial. On Tuesday, Varun took to his Instagram account to share the picture featuring him with Nora Fatehi.

In the image, both the actors can be seen striking some random funny poses. Varun looked cool in his blue t-shirt and grey shorts, while Nora looked beautiful in a black sports bra and red shorts. The Kalank actor captioned the image, "SAHEJ wanted to dance, Nora wanted a chance, Together they felt some trance, Aise shuru hua garam romance."

Check out the picture here:

Street Dancer 3D, helmed by Remo D'souza is touted to be the biggest dance film India ever had. This is Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's second film together after 2015's hit film ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also features Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Varun has been paid a mammoth amount of Rs 33 crore for the dance film. A source told Pinkvilla, "Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest-paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same. They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights."

Street Dancer 3D, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza and directed by Remo D'Souza is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

Apart from Street Dancer 3D, Varun is also prepping for his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the 1995-film, Coolie No.1, that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

