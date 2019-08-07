Is Varun Dhawan taking home Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D?

bollywood

A source told an entertainment portal that Varun Dhawan was paid Rs 33 crore keeping his satellite reach in mind

Varun Dhawan is one of the few actors from the gen-next who has created a clean record at the box office. The actor has a humongous fan following on social media amongst children and all age-group. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D and shared an emotional post on his Instagram account.

In a fresh turn of events, a report in Pinkvilla affirms that Varun Dhawan has been paid a mammoth amount of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. A source told the portal, "Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest-paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same. They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights."

Street Dancer 3D, helmed by Remo D'souza is touted to be the biggest dance film India ever had. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was signed as the female lead opposite Varun in Street Dancer 3D. While there has always been a discussion on pay parity in Bollywood, a DNA report had earlier stated that Katrina was paid Rs 7 crore for this film.

Varun's Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma by Yash Raj Films' and Shoojit Sircar's October were the two films that were critically acclaimed but did not perform at the box office. However, in his seven-year of career, his other films have proved to be a hit at the box office barring his recent last release, Kalank. The actor also posted a video stating that he was disheartened and it was around his birthday that this happened. He also admitted that his near and dear ones asked him to refrain from sharing such videos.

This is what he said in that video, which was shot inside a car. "Calling my 32nd birthday. But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, "don't show it." I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life. My friends though had my back. [They] told me "pack your bags." I said, "Where are we going to go and do?" They said, "Muay Thai." So the 1:25 flight on GoAir, we flew and the rest you can watch."

Apart from Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun is preparing for his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, which is a remake of a film with the same name. The original film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and was a super hit.

