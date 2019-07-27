Varun Dhawan pulls off 18 hours shift after fainting on Street Dancer set

bollywood

After director calls off shoot following Varun's fainting spell on Street Dancer set, actor makes up for lost time by filming for 18 hours

Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D

It has been a demanding week for Varun Dhawan as he raced against time to wrap up the shoot of Street Dancer 3D. While the shoot was progressing as per schedule, the actor's ill-health threatened to throw a spanner in the works. Dhawan, who had been under the weather, collapsed on the set of the Remo D'Souza-directed dance drama in Film City on July 23.

A source reveals, "Varun was battling cold and fever for a long time but continued to shoot nonetheless, well aware that his portions had to be wrapped up before July 26. On Tuesday, he was to film a gruelling dance sequence with his co-actors. Following intense prep, Varun was shooting for the number when he got dizzy and fainted. An alarmed Remo sir immediately called for the doctor, who diagnosed Varun with low blood pressure and advised him bed rest for few days. Naturally, Remo sir called off the shoot for the next two days."

Conscientious as always, the youngster did not want the film to suffer owing to his ailing health. After taking a day off, we hear, Dhawan was back under the arc lights on July 25. "Knowing that they had lost out on a day, Varun told Remo sir that he would do a double shift. He reported to the set at 1 pm and worked till 7 am on Friday morning."

The source adds that Dhawan also squeezed in the shoot for a commercial into his to-do list for the day. "He knew he couldn't cancel the ad shoot because the officials had procured the permissions for the venue. So he juggled both his assignments."

