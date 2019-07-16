O Saki Saki song: Nora Fatehi challenges Varun Dhawan to do its hook step

bollywood

The O Saki Saki song is a recreation of the original song from the film, Musafir. Nora Fatehi's dance has taken social media on fire and asked Varun Dhawan to recreate her hook step

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Ever since the fiery song 'O Saki Saki' from Batla House released, it has been a rage on social media and fans are simply loving Nora Fatehi's dance moves. Nora looks no less than a goddess in the song and the hook-step of the song in particular looks intriguing as it involves a backbend, which is a difficult one.

Take a look at the song here:

Appreciations were pouring in for Nora Fatehi as soon as the song came out, but one actor, in particular, took to twitter and praised Nora for her hard work. And, this actor is none other than Nora Fatehi's Street Dancer 3D co-star, Varun Dhawan. He wrote, "Great job Nora ur dedication and hard work always shines (sic)."

Great job Nora ur hard work and dedication always shines https://t.co/mLqr1OdUNa — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 15, 2019

Nora was elated by his response but knowing that Varun himself is a great dancer, she decided to throw a challenge at him. Nora wants Varun to do this difficult hook-step of the song. She said, "Thank u, now i need to make u do the hook step (sic)"

Thank u ð now i need to make u do the hook step ðð¾ð¤£ð¤£ðð¾ — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) July 15, 2019

After the fun video of Varun twerking with Nora, it will be so much fun to watch him do the hook-step of 'O Saki Saki'. Nora and Varun will be starring together in Street Dancer 3D, along with Shraddha Kapoor. Nora is also playing a pivotal role in Batla House which is set to release on August 15, 2019.

