Nora Fatehi's sizzling belly dance on Moroccan song Ghazali will make you drool

Nora Fatehi sizzles once again with her move, this time in an official dance cover version with worlds biggest Arabic Singer Saad Lamjarred

Nora Fatehi's dance cover to the Moroccan song Ghazali

Nora Fatehi is surely a woman of many talents. The Moroccan – Canadian model turned actress is currently stirring things up with her new Dance Cover of renowned Moroccan-Arabic singer, Saad Lamjarred's famous song, Ghazali.

The gorgeous actress, who is a self taught dancer has not only choreographed the whole video, but also produced and directed it. The cover, showcases the elements from Moroccan, Indian and Arabic cultures, was released on Eid on Nora's social media platforms. Saad approached Nora to make such a video for his super hit song because he was blown away by her previous dance videos.

In Nora Fatehi's creation, you can see the beautiful dancer introduce different choreographies to the audience and apart from free styling Afro urban dance, we also see Nora perform the ritualistic Moroccan traditional dance form 'Chaabi' in the authentic costume meant to be worn by a Chaabi performer. A style never heard of or seen in India.

Check out the video right here:

Nora, who is currently shooting for MTV's Dating in the Dark, for which she is the host, is very excited about her newest venture and is so thrilled by the reaction of the fans. Nora said, "Every time I put a dance video out on social media my fans love it and the reaction I get online is mind blowing. This time I've put a lot of effort in the production and choreography of the video. I wanted to make sure that when one watches this video they watch it with a huge smile on their face, they should feel happy, they should get up from their seats and shake a leg. The efforts put in by the cinematographer, Advait Vaidya and the editor, Adele Pereira is just amazing! they put their heart and souls into. Anybody who has seen this video has said it's visually stunning and the children are just brilliant. It was a life changing experience shooting with the children from the orphanage and they are still humming the song and doing the dance moves in my absence. It's an honour to be spreading Moroccan music and dance into India while integrating some of my favourite things about India including the beautiful talented carefree children, who just light up the screen the screen the minute they start dancing."

Apart from this collaboration, Nora will soon be seen in the recreation of Sushmita Sen's iconic song Dilbar, for Milap Zaveri's upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate, starring John Abraham.

