North Korea is constructing new intercontinental ballistic missiles

US intelligence agencies suggest the North is making new ballistic missiles, despite a recent warming of ties

A satellite image shows the missile production site in North Korea

US spy agencies are seeing signs that North Korea is constructing new missiles at a factory that produced the country's first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US, according to officials familiar with the intelligence.

Newly obtained evidence, including satellite photos taken in recent weeks, indicates that work is underway on at least one and possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs at a large research facility in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The findings are the latest to show ongoing activity inside North Korea's nuclear facilities at a time when the country's leaders are engaged in talks with the US. The new intelligence does not suggest an expansion of North Korea's capabilities but shows that work on weapons is continuing weeks after Donald Trump declared that Pyongyang was no longer a nuclear threat.

Trump threatens US govt shutdown

President Donald Trump seized on news reports of a higher murder rate in Mexico than previously reported to bolster his threat to shut down the government if Congress fails to meet his demands for border-wall funding and other immigration measures. His tweet referenced a report that revised a previous homicide count of 25,339 for 2017.

