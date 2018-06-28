North Korea is still building at nuke site
Monitoring group says North Korea is making 'rapid' upgrades to nuclear reactor despite summit pledges
North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said yesterday, despite declaring a commitment to denuclearisation of the peninsula at the Singapore summit.
The nuclear-armed North's leader Kim Jong Un promised to "work toward" the goal at a landmark summit in the city-state earlier this month with US President Donald Trump.
But the Singapore meeting failed to define denuclearisation or produce a timeline towards dismantling the North's atomic weapons arsenal. Trump claimed the process would start quickly, saying last week that "It will be a total denuclearisation, which is already taking place." But recent satellite imagery showed that not only were operations continuing at present at the North's main Yongbyon nuclear site, it was also carrying out infrastructure works, said the respected 38 North website.
"Satellite imagery from June 21 indicates that improvements to the infrastructure at... Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center are continuing at a rapid pace," it said.
But continued operations at the site "should not be seen as having any relationship with North Korea's pledge to denuclearise", it added. Nuclear officials could be "expected to proceed with business as usual until specific orders are issued from Pyongyang", it said.
Shah Alam: The investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam was "shoddy" and "lopsided", a Malaysian court heard as the trial resumed of two women accused of the murder.
US aims for $1 billion defence radar in Hawaii
Honolulu: The US military wants to install missile defence radar in Hawaii to identify any ballistic missiles that are fired from North Korea or elsewhere, officials said. The $1 billion system would spot warheads on missiles headed for Hawaii and other US states, and provide that information to ground-based interceptors in Alaska designed to shoot them down. It would be able to distinguish warheads from decoys. The radar would help give the Alaska missiles "better eyes," said Sen. Brian Schatz, a supporter of the project.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sukhoi Jet crashes near Nashik, pilots survive