North Korea preps nuclear site closure despite summit doubts
Journalists arrive in Pyongyang to view demolition, but USÃ¢ÂÂPresident says meeting may be delayed
A woman guides reporters as they arrive at an airport in Wonsan. Pics/AFP
Invited foreign journalists began a long journey up North Korea's east coast on Wednesday to witness the slated destruction of the reclusive regime's nuclear test site, a high profile gesture on the road to a summit with the US that Donald Trump now says might not happen.'
In a surprise announcement, Pyongyang said earlier this month that it planned to "completely" destroy the Punggye-ri facility, a move welcomed by Washington and Seoul. Punggye-ri has been the staging ground for all six of the North's nuclear tests, including its latest and by far most powerful one in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.
Donald Trump
The North has portrayed the destruction on the test site as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned June 12 summit between Kim and Trump in Singapore. But, doubts have been cast by both sides on whether the meeting will take place. Last week Pyongyang threatened to pull out if Washington pressed for its unilateral nuclear disarmament. Trump also said the meeting could be delayed.
"There are certain conditions we want to happen. I think we'll get those conditions. And if we don't, we won't have the meeting," he said. Washington has made it clear it wants to see the complete denuclearisation" of the North. Pyongyang has vowed it will never give up its nuclear deterrence until it feels safe from what it terms US aggression.
How to get to Punggye-Ri
The demolition is due to take place sometime between Thursday and Friday, depending on the weather.
12-hour train ride into the mountains
Four-hour bus journey
Two-hour hike to Punggye-Ri
