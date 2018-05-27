North, South Korean leaders meet in surprise summit

Talks happened as efforts continue to get Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un back on track



Kim Jong Un (left) with Moon Jae-in at DMZ. Pic/AFP

South Korea said President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inside the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two nations, a day after US President Donald Trump said his summit with Pyongyang could still go ahead.

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, said the two leaders held talks for two hours in the truce village of Panmunjom. "They exchanged views and discussed ways to implement the Panmunjom Declaration and to ensure a successful US North Korea summit," the Blue House said in a statement.

On Thursday, Trump cancelled his upcoming meeting with Kim, which had been due to take place in Singapore on June 12, only to reverse course a day later and say it could still go ahead after productive talks with the North Korean officials.