Not Elli AvrRam, Urvashi Rautela caught flirting with Hardik Pandya at a party!

Reports of Sanam Re actress, Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya trying to be overfriendly with each other at a party has caught everyone's attention



Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela at the industrialist's party. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/urvashirautelaforever

Rumours of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam are still being scouted, given their mushy appearances together. However, amidst the increasing intensity of these dating rumours, another report of the cricketer playing an on-and-off game with another Bollywood actress has begun. According to an india.com report, Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela were caught flirting with each other at an industrialist's party, which was held at the latter's South Mumbai residence.

The report suggests that after having a full-at-length conversation with the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal Pandya, actress Urvashi Rautela couldn't take her eyes off Hardik. A source informed the entertainment portal saying, "They seemed to hit it off rather well." The source further informed, "Urvashi met the men in blue, or should we say, the brothers in blue, Hardik and Krunal, at industrialist Gautam Singhania's party at his Breach Candy residence."

Hearsays at the party informed the portal that both, Urvashi and Hardik Pandya were introduced to each other through a common friend and they hit it off instantly. Later, they were fetching for some private space to spend quality time.

On the other hand, talking about Elli AvrRam and Hardik's relationship, the actress never accepted their relationship status, neither is she comfortable getting clicked together. The duo has been spotted at hair salons, shooting locations and they often come to see-off each other at the airport. In fact, for the first T20 2018 match, between Mumbai and Chennai, AvrRam had come to cheer Hardik, who represents Mumbai.

Well, let's see, who wins the match here?

