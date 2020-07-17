Not for the faint-hearted! Tejasswi Prakash shares photos of her eye injury during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot
While performing a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, actress Tejasswi Prakash injured her eye badly.
Television actress Tejasswi Prakash's eye got severely injured during one of the underwater stunts performed on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Taking to Instagram, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress shared pictures of her eye injury, however, she asked her fans to swipe the pictures on their own risk, as the visuals may not be suitable for the faint-hearted.
Tejasswi's eye turned completely red due to the haemorrhage, as can be seen in the pictures, shared by her. She also described her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey to be beautiful and called it the "end."
Actress Helly Shah commented on the post, "U are one hell of a strong girl tejaswiiiii", while actress Aneri Vajani wrote, "Tejjjjjjjj now I know Wht u were saying. I love you I would say it again tht I’m veeyyy freakinghhhh proud of you".
Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Tejuuuuuuu you are one of the strongest and fearless people I have ever known .... But this was truly scary ... hatssss offf .... kasa ga toh dola zhalay ga bagh ga (Look at the state of your eye)"
Rohan Mehra wrote, "That was scary, Well tried", Rohan Gandotra wrote, "Teju you are a strong girl ...very well done. And it's shit scary"
Many other fans of Tejasswi expressed their concern for her.
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in Bulgaria in August 2019. Before shooting, Tejasswi worked hard on fitness for the show. From focussing on functional exercises to weight training, Tejasswi was involved on intense workouts. "I have been working out regularly with my trainer at the gym. I have been focusing exclusively on functional exercises and weight training so that I can build more stamina in my body. I have been eating healthy, too. I want to leave no stone unturned in my preparation. I know it's going to be a tough yet thrilling experience," Tejasswi said, in July 2019, before entering the show.
Born on June 10, 1992, the birth name of the Television actress, who shot to fame at the Ragini in the Colors TV serial Swaragin, is Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar. Born and raised in Mumbai, Tejasswi's journey as an actor started after winning the title of Fresh Face, a beauty contest in Mumbai. (All pictures/Tejasswi Prakash's official Instagram account)
Tejasswi Prakash was then approached by a production house after seeing her pictures at the competition and it all started from there.
Her father Prakash Wayangankar is a musician by profession, while her brother Pratik Wayangankar just like his elder sister Tejasswi, is an Engineer. Oh yes, in case you didn't know, Tejasswi Prakash holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.
She was in a grade 'A' engineering college of Mumbai when modelling assignments came her way. And she did both simultaneously. In a candid confession with mid-day, Tejasswi Prakash had revealed that during her college days, many of my friends advised her to drop out of college and concentrate on acting, modelling. But she wanted to finish college first, at any cost.
While Tejasswi gained popularity as the timid and docile bahu in the show Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, which aired from 2015 to 2016, she made her debut in 2012, with the crime show 26/12.
Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki was her first mainstream serial, where she was paired opposite Television actor Jay Soni. However, it was Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, which gave her breakthrough on Television.
In 2017, Tejasswi Prakash starred in Pehredaar Piya Ki, a show that revolved around an 18-year-old woman getting married to a nine-year-old boy. The show was pulled off the air within months due to its plot, that drew controversy. The makers then came up with a new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, keeping it as basic as any daily soap.
In 2018, Tejasswi Prakash featured in the mythological show Karn Sangini. Interestingly, with all her on-screen appearances such as Swaragini and Pehredaar Piya Ki, Tejasswi Prakash was mostly seen in Indian attire. But she took her fans by surprise by donning western outfits, flaunting her toned body, as she participated in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
For all those who have seen the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, they all might know how Tejasswi looked fit and fab in the show, a complete makeover of sorts for the audience. She is a fitness freak too!
"I have always been a fitness freak and from the past few months, I have been hitting the gym regularly. I have presently been working out rigorously every day for almost two hours which has helped me to lose body fat and gain an impressive muscle tone," Tejasswi said in a statement.
Tejasswi Prakash has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts as she keeps sharing some fantastic pictures on her account, boasting of 2 million followers.
Tejasswi Prakash surely knows how to flirt with the camera and ooze oomph in all her pictures. Recently, while talking about her photoshoots, her cheeks, and how they have been a boon but also a bane, she said, "I look very young because of my cheeks. But they have troubled me a lot too. Because when we shoot for daily soaps the maximum shots are close ones as they focus on expressions more. So whenever they zoom in too much anyway the camera adds in about 10 pounds of weight it adds a lot."
She added, "Even if I am thin, due to my face it looks very chubby and you won't believe there are times when people came to me and said that eat less because you're looking fat on the screen. And I'm like how can I be thinner than this?"
She was also asked about her process of taking care of her skin and her body, to which she said, "I don't do much for my skin like other celebrities, who follow a skin routine. Somehow when I am at home now and not stepping out at all, there is actually a good change in my skin. It's feeling healthy. I think right diet and drinking lot of water helps."
On the work front, Tejasswi will be making her debut in Marathi film 'School College Ani Life', that will be produced by Rohit Shetty. She recently shared this picture on Instagram and thanking Rohit Shetty, she wrote, "Proud and lucky to have Rohit sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty's first Marathi venture - School College ani Life. Produced by Rohit Shetty. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. coming this summer. [sic]"
However, due to lockdown imposed amid Coronavirus pandemic, the film might see a delay for its theatrical release. Here's wishing good luck to Tejasswi Prakash for her film!
P.S: Happy birthday, Tejasswi!
It's Television actress Tejasswi Prakash's birthday today. The actress, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi - Season 10, turns 28 on June 10, 2020. On her birthday, we look at her journey in showbiz, along with some candid pictures.
