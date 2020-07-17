Not for the faint-hearted! Tejasswi Prakash shares photos of her eye injury during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash's eye got severely injured during one of the underwater stunts performed on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Taking to Instagram, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress shared pictures of her eye injury, however, she asked her fans to swipe the pictures on their own risk, as the visuals may not be suitable for the faint-hearted.

Tejasswi's eye turned completely red due to the haemorrhage, as can be seen in the pictures, shared by her. She also described her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey to be beautiful and called it the "end."

Check out Tejasswi Prakash's latest post on Instagram:

Actress Helly Shah commented on the post, "U are one hell of a strong girl tejaswiiiii", while actress Aneri Vajani wrote, "Tejjjjjjjj now I know Wht u were saying. I love you I would say it again tht I’m veeyyy freakinghhhh proud of you".

Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Tejuuuuuuu you are one of the strongest and fearless people I have ever known .... But this was truly scary ... hatssss offf .... kasa ga toh dola zhalay ga bagh ga (Look at the state of your eye)"

Rohan Mehra wrote, "That was scary, Well tried", Rohan Gandotra wrote, "Teju you are a strong girl ...very well done. And it's shit scary"

Many other fans of Tejasswi expressed their concern for her.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in Bulgaria in August 2019. Before shooting, Tejasswi worked hard on fitness for the show. From focussing on functional exercises to weight training, Tejasswi was involved on intense workouts. "I have been working out regularly with my trainer at the gym. I have been focusing exclusively on functional exercises and weight training so that I can build more stamina in my body. I have been eating healthy, too. I want to leave no stone unturned in my preparation. I know it's going to be a tough yet thrilling experience," Tejasswi said, in July 2019, before entering the show.

