Not giving up on love! Rekha makes her television debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin

Evergreen actress Rekha is all set to make her television debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. The veteran actor will present and introduce the characters of the upcoming show in her deep alluring voice. The title has been derived from the Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar chartbuster in Manmohan Desai's Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972). The film starred Rekha along with Randhir Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha. When she was approached for the show, she agreed instantly as it is her favourite number.

The show's promo, shot on a set created in a Bandra hotel, features Rekha humming the song and opening up about love and relationships. "Love is said to be the most beautiful feeling in the world, but what happens when you cannot express your love for the other in front of the world and you have to keep it hidden?" she asks. The show, which is a triangular love story, features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Aysha Singh.

Rekha was born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai, and was named Bhanurekha Ganesan. Rekha's first appearance on the big screen was as a child artist in the 1966 Telugu film Rangula Ratnama. Then on, Rekha became one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, and also a style icon for her signature Kanjeevaram saris.

