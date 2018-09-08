Not Nickyanka, Priyanka Chopra has another nickname for her and Nick Jonas

bollywood

Nick Jonas revealed the nickname this on Friday night during his appearance on The Tonight Show, which had Quantico star Priyanka Chopra in the audience

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas opened up about his engagement to actor Priyanka Chopra as he jokingly revealed their celebrity nickname 'Prick' at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes "Prick". The late-night host then advised the couple refrain from using that name. Nick opened up for the first time about his engagement to Priyanka, with whom he celebrated an Indian ritual last month in Mumbai among family members. He called it a "spiritual" experience.

After getting engaged, the couple participated in a traditional 'roka' ceremony, which Nick explained is a "confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement".

"We both left that ceremony so full of joy," said the 25-year-old, also sharing that his parents were "blown away by the love shared among all the people". Nick said their ability to have privacy from the spotlight that was the most satisfying.

"For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards."

"We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like 'Oh my God! It's official," he added.

Talking of Priyanka and Nick’s love story, it all began at the Met Gala event in 2017, where love-struck between them, and they’ve been thick ever since. Post which, there were several speculative stories of them being one unit. Whenever the 35-year-old actress was asked about it, she neither denied nor accepted of their relationship.

However, they made it official after rumours of them exchanging rings with each other on Priyanka’s birthday started doing the rounds. The entire Jonas family flew down to India on August 17 evening to attend the traditional Roka ceremony of Nick and Priyanka.

