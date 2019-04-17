Not sure songs like Tanhayee or Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut would be heard today, says Farhan Akhtar

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is well aware of the fact that, even today, cinephiles point to the soundtrack of Dil Chahta Hai when discussing a score that made an impact. However, he says the changing consuming trends have had an impact on the music industry.

"Today you can buy one song, but before you had to buy the entire album. If an album like DCH releases today, I'm not sure songs like Tanhayee or Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut would be heard as much as they were in the past. Having said that, I think we've reached a saturation point. There's so much [material] with very little heart and soul being produced. I think things will change."

Farhan Akhtar who has released his first solo music album titled "Echoes", produced by Grammy Award-winning Italian producer Tommaso Colliva, says such collaborations are fruitful for creativity.

Sharing his experience of working with an international producer who has worked with British band Muse and Mary Chain among others, Farhan told IANS: "Working with Tommaso was really amazing because his approach was quite different. He wanted to know the story behind each song, and what was my frame of mind when I was writing them.

"The atmosphere was so conducive that as a singer-songwriter I felt really excited to work on it. He wanted to do the production and sound following those written words. It really added value to the album. It was a great learning experience."

Asked if he would like to use the experience to contribute to the independent music scenario in India, where Bollywood music mostly overshadows it, Farhan said: "We are doing a lot of stuff through our movies. If you look at the recent example of 'Gully Boy', we have encouraged musicians from the underground scene. We often collaborate with independent musicians. I would love to support and encourage young talent, but look, this is not my full-time job."

"As a creative individual, I want to write more songs, tell more stories and perform with the hope that more people will feel inspired and come out with their creative ideas. I am always open to collaboration and think that's also a way of supporting other artistes," said Farhan, son of poet and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar.

