Farhan Akhtar receives a shout out from musicians for Echoes

music

Farhan Akhtar gets a thumbs up from Shankar Mahadevan, Parikrama India and Sparsh for his music album Echoes

Farhan Akhtar's album Echoes

The multi-talented actor, producer, writer, and a singer, the master of all, Farhan Akhtar receives a shoutout from Shankar Mahadevan and some of the most popular bands of the country such as Parikrama India band from Delhi and Sparsh from Mumbai.

The actor first dropped three songs from the album 'Pain or Pleasure' and 'Seagull' and 'By couldn't it be me!' which gripped the attention of the entire nation with amusement. After that Farhan Akhtar released the entire Album, 'Echoes' this Friday. Ever since that, the fans can't stop listening to the songs and the actor is flooded with heartfelt and warm replies from his fans.

Even before releasing the album on a global platform, Farhan Akhtar created an uproar of excitement not only among the fans but also among the popular bands like Sparsh which is based in Mumbai and Parikrama India a rock and roll band from Delhi.

Parikrama India band took to social media and tweeted: "To an amazing human and a rockstar, all the best for a brilliant new release. [sic]"

Sparsh band took to social media and tweeted: "Amazing work @FarOutAkhtar @anuragrao123

Crazy video too. Horns up to the whole team for not playing safe and keep putting such stuff out more often. [sic]"

Farhan Akhtar is not only popular for his acting and unique vision for writing but the producer is also a mentor and an inspiration for many bands and amongst singers. Farhan Akhtar who rocked the nation with his debut in Rock On!! established himself as not only a promising actor but also an amazing rockstar. Over the years, Farhan Akhtar has captivated the audience across the globe as he took the stage for numerable concerts performing on his most popular songs.

Farhan Akhtar has finally wrapped up the shoot for 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra. Now the actor is working hard to shoot for his upcoming Toofan.

Farhan - Pain or Pleasure - Song from his album Echoes

Also read: Farhan Akhtar: All about your reaction to an event

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates