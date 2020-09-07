Not yet time to take eyes off the COVID situation

In the constant tug and pull of the pandemic, we see a pattern. The only constant is COVID-19. What is in a state of continuous flux is understanding the disease, and the changing evaluations about the spread.

Guidelines and rules that are made are always in context of the situation, they change because of the way the disease and its different facets are evolving. Those tracking the path of the virus and responses to the same, will see that in Mumbai first it was those that had travelled internationally, who were carriers.

Then came the spread through slum clusters with entire slum colonies being sealed. Soon, action moved to high-rises, as we saw a spike in cases, many attributed to allowing domestic help by building societies.

Then, we saw that not entire buildings but a floor may be sealed. Then, it was just the flat that closed. Now, in a report in this paper we see people flouting norms moving out of sealed buildings.

Let us not boomerang once again into a tiresome and enervating situation where people argue with housing society committee members and the lawmakers on how they should be allowed to move out, in defiance of orders.

What we need to do is bury the bogey. We cannot go back to previous situations, we must not regress, but in fact, progress in the fight against COVID-19. Let us work proactively with our police force and the civic body to march ahead relentlessly. We cannot return to the place where we started or the junctures that we have left behind.

If we are careless, complacent or outrightly cavalier then, that is when we will be back to square one. This battle is not about turning back it is all about going ahead.

