Not your normal Chocolate day! says Twitter

Feb 09, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitteratti reacts to Chocolate day in the most hysterical way ever. From couples to singles, everybody showed their enthusiasm to celebrate the day in their own unique way

Not your normal Chocolate day! says Twitter
Pic courtesy/ Twitter

Stepping into the third day of the Valentine week, its time to shower some sweetness because Chocolate day is here. Celebrated on February 9, this is one of the most anticipated days of the Valentine week where chocolates are distributed to friends and loved one. Chocolates are shared as a token of appreciation, love and fondness on this day.

Twitter took this day to another level where people shared hilarious memes on this social media platform.

Twitterati saw mixed posts from both couples and singles across the social site. While some were happy receiving chocolates from their beloved, others mocked the day.

Twitteratti never fails to entertain us with its hilarious reactions and memes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.

Tags

valentines daynational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: School Bus Rams Into BMW Car After Driver Uses Bamboo Stick As Gear

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words

Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words