Not your normal Chocolate day! says Twitter

Twitteratti reacts to Chocolate day in the most hysterical way ever. From couples to singles, everybody showed their enthusiasm to celebrate the day in their own unique way

Stepping into the third day of the Valentine week, its time to shower some sweetness because Chocolate day is here. Celebrated on February 9, this is one of the most anticipated days of the Valentine week where chocolates are distributed to friends and loved one. Chocolates are shared as a token of appreciation, love and fondness on this day.

Twitter took this day to another level where people shared hilarious memes on this social media platform.

"when crush accepts your chocolates but not your propose"#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/lkWM8rx54u — Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019

#ChocolateDay

Friend: Tum to single ho, phir itni chocolates kiske liye? ðÂ¤Â



Me: pic.twitter.com/t2aMlLPOnV — Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) February 8, 2019

It's been 25 years and girls are still searching for better chocolate than Young Matt LeBlanc! #ChocolateDay #FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/G1P0FpV7nc

— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) February 7, 2019

Twitterati saw mixed posts from both couples and singles across the social site. While some were happy receiving chocolates from their beloved, others mocked the day.

*When my bestfriend gave me chocolate instead of his girlfriend*

Me:#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/YgMC4J2d0q — Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019

@iamharshbeniwal#ChocolateDay

After knowing price of cadbury Dairy milk silk Valentine's Day special adition pack. pic.twitter.com/BxZbhwK2gz — M A N I S HðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@memer_manish) February 8, 2019

#ChocolateDay

Me - yeh lo tumhare liye chocolate laya hun, will you be my valentines day partner ?



She - yess, I love you too âÂ¤ðÂÂÂ



Me - sacchi? ðÂÂ²

*SHE -* pic.twitter.com/qdn3RlH46S — indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 8, 2019

The only Chocolate we all love it. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/fVm0fkFwbf

Twitteratti never fails to entertain us with its hilarious reactions and memes.

