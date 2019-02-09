Not your normal Chocolate day! says Twitter
Twitteratti reacts to Chocolate day in the most hysterical way ever. From couples to singles, everybody showed their enthusiasm to celebrate the day in their own unique way
Stepping into the third day of the Valentine week, its time to shower some sweetness because Chocolate day is here. Celebrated on February 9, this is one of the most anticipated days of the Valentine week where chocolates are distributed to friends and loved one. Chocolates are shared as a token of appreciation, love and fondness on this day.
Twitter took this day to another level where people shared hilarious memes on this social media platform.
*when my crush gave me chocolate"— Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019
Me:#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/6lhmHd2tvq
*When your girlfriend got many chocolates*#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/c2cKnSA2aH— Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019
Happy #ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/HZF9bezCZJ— Naveen Sharma ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ur_sharma_g) February 9, 2019
"when crush accepts your chocolates but not your propose"#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/lkWM8rx54u— Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019
#theloveofmylifeis undoubtedly my wife, but...#TrueStory #ValentinesDay = #ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/svc2GugwwA— Jeremiah R. Jones (@jeremiahrjones) February 8, 2019
#ChocolateDay— Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) February 8, 2019
Friend: Tum to single ho, phir itni chocolates kiske liye? ðÂ¤Â
Me: pic.twitter.com/t2aMlLPOnV
Issued in public interest **#Valentineweek ðÂÂÂ#Rose_Day#ProposeDay#ChocolateDay#TeddyDay#PromiseDay#hugday#KissDay#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/61XI18sZUu— Pallavi (Zephyr /Maggie) (@Maggie_Doodle_) February 8, 2019
It's been 25 years and girls are still searching for better chocolate than Young Matt LeBlanc! #ChocolateDay #FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/G1P0FpV7nc
— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) February 7, 2019
Twitterati saw mixed posts from both couples and singles across the social site. While some were happy receiving chocolates from their beloved, others mocked the day.
*when my girlfriend gave me chocolate*— Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019
Bestfriend-#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/1No869UTIV
*When my bestfriend gave me chocolate instead of his girlfriend*— Luffy (@mrstud01) February 9, 2019
Me:#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/YgMC4J2d0q
@iamharshbeniwal#ChocolateDay— M A N I S HðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@memer_manish) February 8, 2019
After knowing price of cadbury Dairy milk silk Valentine's Day special adition pack. pic.twitter.com/BxZbhwK2gz
#ChocolateDay— indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 8, 2019
Me - yeh lo tumhare liye chocolate laya hun, will you be my valentines day partner ?
She - yess, I love you too âÂ¤ðÂÂÂ
Me - sacchi? ðÂÂ²
*SHE -* pic.twitter.com/qdn3RlH46S
The only Chocolate we all love it. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/fVm0fkFwbf
— Dr.Dermat ðÂ¥Â (@Dermazone_) February 9, 2019
Twitteratti never fails to entertain us with its hilarious reactions and memes.
