Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal says it was 'awkward' being linked to Sonakshi Sinha

Remember when Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's picture went viral and started off rumours of them dating? Sona and Zaheer had travelled together to Panvel for Salman Khan's birthday bash. Sonakshi had even attended Zaheer's birthday party, adding more fuel to the fire.

Now, however, Zaheer Iqbal has clarified that there never was anything brewing there. In fact, he admitted that it was quite 'awkward' being linked to Sonakshi, especially since she knew the girl he was dating then!

In a candid chat with ETimes, Zaheer said, "Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react to it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that's how it started."

Zaheer added, "On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!"

If he was dating someone other than Sona then, the actor has confirmed that he's single now!

On the work front, reports suggest that Zaheer Iqbal may appear in Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He told the portal, "It could be, it's possible. Anything can happen. I don't know! If it happens, I will be very happy!"

