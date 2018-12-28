Zaheer Iqbal is Sonakshi Sinha's new BFF

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha had even attended Zaheer Iqbal's birthday party earlier this month. The two have a common connect: Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqba

Sonakshi Sinha has been bonding with newcomer Zaheer Iqbal who makes his Bollywood debut with Notebook, which has Pranutan Bahl as co-star. Sona and Zaheer travelled together to Panvel for Salman Khan's birthday bash.

If their snapshots are any indication, they get along like a house on fire. Sonakshi had even attended Zaheer's birthday party earlier this month. The two have a common connect: Salman Khan. Guess they have lots to talk about their mentor and their big break.

Zaheer Iqbal, who makes his debut in Notebook, turned a year older on December 10. Sallu was keen to make his big day special. A bash had been organized at a Bandra nightspot. Not only this, but the actor has also shared the first look of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan from Notebook on his social media account.

In 2019, Sonakshi has films like Kalank, Mission Dangal and Dabangg 3 to look forward to. Talking about them in a recent interview to IANS she said, "I feel blessed that I have such wonderful projects coming my way and it is truly thrilling to work on them. I cannot wait for all of them to hit the theatres."

There is also news that she may be seen in Nikkhil Advani's Snow. But Sonakshi steered clear of confirming. "The best people to give out any details of a film are either the producer or the director. I prefer not to speak about any films until I've actually signed on the dotted line," she said.

