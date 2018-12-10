Salman Khan to make Zaheer Iqbal's big day special

bollywood

Salman Khan has held a special party to celebrate the newbie Zaheer Iqbal's special day

Salman Khan and Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan's discovery Zaheer Iqbal, who makes his debut in the star's production, Notebook, turns a year older today. Sallu is keen to make his big day special. A bash has been organized at a Bandra nightspot.

Not only this, but the actor has also shared the first look of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan from Notebook on his social media account. Salman Khan posted: "The most beautiful love story has a release date... #Notebook hits the cinemas on March 29, 2019. Trailer coming soon. [sic]"

The guest list includes Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma, among others. Zaheer's Notebook co-star Pranutan Bahl and director Nitin Kakkar will also be present. The unit, which had been shooting in Kashmir for over a month, recently wrapped up the film. Zaheero (as Salman fondly calls him) is the son of the star's childhood buddy, Iqbal Ratansi.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently prepping up for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

