Notebook Laila Song: Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal's track is soulful

The second song from Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal's Notebook, Laila is a soulful romantic number, which describes the characters wish for their loved one

After receiving a warm response to the first song Nai Lagda from Notebook, the second song Laila was released on T-Series YouTube channel on Thursday. This beautiful love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal Mishra.

Vishal has composed the song using live symphony orchestra from London. Laila is Dhvani's first solo Hindi film song, who has earlier lent her voice for Nora Fatehi's Dilbar and Sonakshi Sinha's Ishtehaar. She considers Laila has an eventful song for her as a part of the film industry.

Dhvani says, "I am really excited for Laila. This is my first solo film song and I am hoping that the audiences like it. My composer Vishal was very encouraging throughout. It is always fun collaborating and recording with him. I want to thank Murad Sir, Ashwin Sir and SKF for having faith in me and giving me this song. It's a very beautiful melody. I am also glad that I could sing for the talented Pranutan."

Dhvani, who has received love for her singles Ishare Tere, Leja Re and Main Teri Hoon, is hoping Laila touches the hearts of the audience. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story. The film, produced by SKF and Cine1 Studios starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Behl and directed by Nitin Kakkar released on March 29 2019.

