See photo: A floating set in the middle of a lake for Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan-starrer Notebook

Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's debut film, has been shot extensively in and around Kashmir. The makers of the film created a beautiful set for the film, check it out

Notebook poster

Salman Khan Film's upcoming release Notebook starring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal has extensively been shot around the scenic beauty of Kashmir. The art directors of the film created a floating set in the middle of a lake where the major parts of the film have been shot.



The floating set



Apparently, it was the effort of 80 crew members working for 30 days back to back to build a set like this. National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar says, "This is the first time that I have shot on a set created in a real location. Kudos to art designers Urvi (Ashar) and Shipra (Rawal) that it never felt like a set. It was very difficult as it was floating, but it had become our home for over 30 days. The day it was dismantled, my heart sank. It has memories that I will cherish for life."



The art director, Urvi, further added, "We knew that the set created on drums also had to take the weight of the crew, equipment and fight the extreme weather conditions. We got the best compliment when the locals thought it was real."

Salman Khan Films presents Notebook, a Cine1 Studios production is directed by National Film Awardee Nitin Kakkar starring debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and is slated to release on March 29, 2019.

