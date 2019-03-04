Pranutan Bahl visited Kashmir for the first time during the shoot of her film Notebook

bollywood

Pranutan Bahl who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Notebook visited Kashmir for the first time during the shoot of the film

Pranutan Bahl

Granddaughter of late veteran actress Nutan, Pranutan is a lawyer by profession. The debutante actress who visited Kashmir for the first time during the shoot is smitten by the beauty of the place.

Pranutan, who comes from an academically-driven background, made her first working tour to Kashmir with the film's crew, which filled her with the positive aura and energy that the place has. Pranutan was enthralled to witness the heaven-like view of Kashmir.

Talking about Kashmir the actress said, "I was bowled over not just by the beauty of the place, but also by the people who are extremely caring and hospitable. In October, we did a workshop for 10 days with kids and other members of the cast. We connected on another level. The Kashmiri actors would go out of their way to give me cues, help me out, and do the scenes. I think there was a lot of positive energy for the film."

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers, Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

