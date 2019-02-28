Notebook's first song Nai Lagda is a soulful ballad about star-crossed lovers

music

Salman Khan has released the first song from his production's film Notebook, which is a romantic ballad titled 'Nai Lagda' featuring debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl

The song, Nai Lagda, is composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by him along with Asees Kaur. Vishal Mishra has composed entire film album for the first time.

Sharing the song, Salman Khan quoted, "Presenting the first song from #Notebook, #NaiLagda. Listen and feel the love. @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @AseesKaur @TSeries

The soulful melody brings the unique and unconventional love story of Kabir and Firdaus, portrayed by Zaheer and Pranutan. Recently, both actors took to social media to intrigue the audience, gearing everyone up for the romantic ballad.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met? Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set foot in Bollywood.

Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession, but she always aspired to be an actor and, hence, she chose the acting path. Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers, Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast of child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

