Notebook trailer: Page with an unusual story featuring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal

bollywood

Produced by Salman Khan, Notebook introduces debutants Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. Its trailer talks about an unusual love story

The trailer of Notebook presents an interesting love story writing new notes in the book of Bollywood as it marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The unusual love story continues the trend of content-driven films that are winning over the hearts of the audience.

Sharing the trailer, Salman Khan tweeted, "This 29th March, love will happen with the one you have never met. Presenting the official #NotebookTrailer @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @TSeries [sic]"

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Based in the time when internet and social media had not flourished much, Nitin Kakkar weaves magic in the romantic tale of two strangers who are pages of the same Notebook, connected, yet apart, putting forth the deepest connection of two hearts.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role in the story. Salman Khan, who is known to launch new faces in the industry, yet again carves these two talents with Notebook.

The leading lady of the film Pranutan Bahl is the granddaughter of the veteran actress Nutan and the daughter of Mohnish Bahl. Zaheer Iqbal who has been managing a construction business belongs from a non-filmy background and has worked hard for the film, apart from having assisted for several films earlier.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan share a cute video of children fighting over a Notebook

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates