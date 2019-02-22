Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan share a cute video of children fighting over a Notebook

Updated: Feb 22, 2019, 08:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ahead of the trailer launch of Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl have shared a short video of kids fighting over a notebook. Watch it here!

After treating the audience with an interesting poster which showcases Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl laughing around with a bunch of kids, the actors have now unveiled a 31-second shoutout video. Ahead of the trailer launch, both the leading actors shared a fun video of kids fighting over a notebook, also giving a shoutout to the upcoming trailer.

Debutant Zaheer took to his social media handle and shared the video captioning it: "It's not easy to control the excitement anymore for any one of us #NotebookTrailer out tomorrow - http://bit.ly/Notebook-TrailerOutTomorrow … @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries (sic)"

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama shot extensively against the backdrop of Kashmir. The film presents Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal who comes from a non-filmy background. The film is exactly like the actors - fresh, new and engaging, and has an enthralling storyline.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is all set to release in theatres on March 29, 2019.

Also read: Pranutan and Zaheer's Notebook latest poster: Trailer releases tomorrow

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sara Ali Khan Stole The Show at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK