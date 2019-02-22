Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan share a cute video of children fighting over a Notebook

bollywood

Ahead of the trailer launch of Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl have shared a short video of kids fighting over a notebook. Watch it here!

After treating the audience with an interesting poster which showcases Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl laughing around with a bunch of kids, the actors have now unveiled a 31-second shoutout video. Ahead of the trailer launch, both the leading actors shared a fun video of kids fighting over a notebook, also giving a shoutout to the upcoming trailer.

Debutant Zaheer took to his social media handle and shared the video captioning it: "It's not easy to control the excitement anymore for any one of us #NotebookTrailer out tomorrow - http://bit.ly/Notebook-TrailerOutTomorrow … @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries (sic)"

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama shot extensively against the backdrop of Kashmir. The film presents Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal who comes from a non-filmy background. The film is exactly like the actors - fresh, new and engaging, and has an enthralling storyline.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is all set to release in theatres on March 29, 2019.

