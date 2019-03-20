Notebook's adorable new promo opens a new page quite literally

bollywood

After Zaheer Iqbal gave a glimpse of his sweet moments with the kids of Notebook, the makers have unveiled a facade from Pranutan's cute interaction with a kid

After Zaheer Iqbal gave a glimpse of his sweet moments with the kids of Notebook, the makers have unveiled a facade from Pranutan's cute interaction with a kid. Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook has dropped a short video capturing the funny moment of Pranutan's chase to attain a letter which is lost amidst a natural situation.

Highlighting the significance of Notebook in the film, the video showcases Pranutan’s eagerness to read a letter which the child has already used as a toilet paper due to the shortage of water is sure to make one laugh owing to the innocence and cuteness overloaded with young artists.

Sharing the video the Salman Khan Films took to social media and tweeted: "Kids will be kids Watch the video now".

Not only this, the film has unveiled the much-awaited song voiced by Superstar Salman Khan, which highlights the love story of the lead pair Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. The song also features Salman Khan all decked up in a black leather jacket teamed up with a t-shirt and denim.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

