Salman Khan's Main Taare from Notebook crosses 2.5 million views in 24 hours

Superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited song Main Taare has created an uproar on social media instantly after it released. Garnering over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours, 'Main Taare' has gripped the nation. Highlighting the unconventional love story of Firdaus and Kabir played by Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal respectively, Main Taare offers a romantic ballad with Salman Khan's melodious voice.

The Superstar has not only crooned the song but also features in it, creating immense excitement amongst his fans.

Ever since the song released showcasing the budding love story of the duo has already conquered millions of hearts. The song portraying the eternal tale of Kabir and Firdaus missing each other has captivated masses due to the never before seen concept.

Salman Khan all suited up in Black leather jacket teamed up with a t-shirt and jeans walking through the woods has been much loved by the audience. The song penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Vishal Mishra describes Zaheer as a common man with no special abilities truly loves Pranutan but will she love back?

The song also highlights a Notebook in which Zaheer Iqbal has written a letter to Pranutan to which she blushes. Notebook is an unusual love story set in the picturesque location of Jammu & Kashmir with an authentic set up of Valleys, Lakes.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

