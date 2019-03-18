Salman Khan invites you to fall in love with Main Taare from Notebook

music

Salman Khan unveiled the song Main Taare from Notebook which is not only sung by him but also features the actor

Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the most awaited song 'Main Taare' from Notebook which is not only sung by him but also features the actor. In the song, Salman Khan not only pleases the audience with his dashing looks but also his melodious voice. The song further gives glimpses into the blossoming love story between Firdaus and Kabir, played by Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal respectively.

Sharing the song on social media, Salman Khan tweeted, "Dekho aur pyaar me kho jao, Main Taare 4th song of Notebook out now". The song has been sung by Salman Khan, lyrics penned down by Manoj Muntashir and the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Just Before the release of the song, Salman Khan Films shared a music piece, "Ho jaayega pyaar se pyaar! 4th song of Notebook, MainTaare, sung by Salman Khan, out today".

Earlier, Notebook's first three songs titled Nai Ladga, Laila and Bumro starring debutants, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal have garnered immense love. Not just the masses but the song has captivated the celebs as well. Ever since Salman Khan had announced Notebook starring two newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, the film is in talks for a much longer time.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

