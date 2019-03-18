Notebook music composer Vishal Mishra: Salman Khan kept himself abreast

music

Notebook music composer Vishal Mishra on how producer Salman Khan's inputs added to the film's soundtrack

Salman Khan and Vishal Mishra

With a crew of 200 musicians in tow, Vishal Mishra knew that he was set to take up a big responsibility as composer of Salman Khan's Notebook. "He [Khan] has always [appreciated] the honesty that I put into my work. Even at the peak of his career, he still works for 20 hours a day. It is inspiring to be in his company," says Mishra of frequent collaborator, Khan.

The soundtrack of Khan-produced Notebook, he tells mid-day, is a reflection of the film. "It is made from the heart. I wanted it to sound organic. Even the flute or the tabla [hasn't been] placed merely for the sake of it."

An admirer of music, Khan, he reveals, would often use his judgment to guide the film's soundtrack. "He kept himself in the loop. In one song, called, Bhumroo, he asked me to add additional Kashmiri lyrics. In Nai Lagda, he asked me to avoid dropping [the tempo] ahead of the chorus," says Mishra, quick to add that makers must walk the fine line between interest and interference.

